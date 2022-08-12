97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Lovers Friends concertgoer’s death an accident, coroner says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 5:37 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday ruled that the death of a Lovers & Friends Festival concertgoer was an accident.

Jacqueline Torres Espinoza, 22, of Las Vegas, died from cardiac dysrhythmia in the setting of combined psilocin and ethanol use. Her other significant conditions were obesity and cardiomegaly, according to the coroner.

Torres Espinoza died on May 14 at Valley Hospital Medical Center around 7:30 p.m.

The festival took place on the Strip over two days in May.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
3
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
4
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
5
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel of his disabled vehicle and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to a report.