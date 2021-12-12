53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local

Nearly 170K attend NFR on its return to Las Vegas

NFR, Cowboy Christmas boast impressive attendance numbers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2021 - 1:59 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2021 - 2:02 pm
Competitors gather in the arena as the fans applaud at the start of the opening night of Wrangl ...
Competitors gather in the arena as the fans applaud at the start of the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans are showered with confetti by the Blue Man Group during the opening night of Wrangler Nati ...
Fans are showered with confetti by the Blue Man Group during the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, AB., rides Vitlix Wyatt Earp during his Saddle Bronc Riding tie f ...
Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, AB., rides Vitlix Wyatt Earp during his Saddle Bronc Riding tie for first place in the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crowd of 17,373 attended the final round of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Saturday night.

For the 10 nights, 169,539 fans paid admission as the rodeo returned to Las Vegas after one year in Texas.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the sanctioning body of the rodeo, moved the event to Texas last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place in Nevada and Las Vegas.

The one-night attendance record stands at 18,742 in 2013 when Thomas & Mack could handle a larger crowd before remodeling limited capacity. Attendance in 2014 set the 10-performance record at 177,565.

Outside of last year, the rodeo had been held in Las Vegas each year since 1985 after a 20-year run in Oklahoma City.

There were 241,522 shoppers during the 11-day run for Cowboy Christmas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
2
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
3
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
5
Maxx Crosby fined again by NFL for quarterback hit
Maxx Crosby fined again by NFL for quarterback hit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST