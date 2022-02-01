New manufacturing training center highlights growth in Henderson

The city of Henderson expects construction on the Center of Excellence, a 17,000 square-foot, $12-million development on the west side of the city, to be completed by the end of 2022.

A rendering of the Center of Excellence, a $12-million multi-use development and advanced manufacturing training center in west Henderson expected to be complete by the end of 2022. (Courtesy of the City of Henderson)

College of Southern Nevada (CSN) President Frederico Zaragosa speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Henderson. The City of Henderson and CSN hosted a groundbreaking for the Center of Excellence, a multi-use development and advanced manufacturing training center in West Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

College of Southern Nevada (CSN) President Frederico Zaragosa speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Henderson. The City of Henderson and CSN hosted a groundbreaking for the Center of Excellence, a multi-use development and advanced manufacturing training center in West Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michelle Romero, Henderson city councilwoman, left, Henderson Mayor Debra March, College of Southern Nevada (CSN) President Frederico Zaragosa, and Michael Brown, executive director of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, right, participate in a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Henderson. The City of Henderson and CSN hosted a groundbreaking for the Center of Excellence, a multi-use development and advanced manufacturing training center in West Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March speaks during a a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Henderson. The City of Henderson and College of Southern Nevada (CSN) hosted a groundbreaking for the Center of Excellence, a multi-use development and advanced manufacturing training center in West Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March speaks during a a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Henderson. The City of Henderson and College of Southern Nevada (CSN) hosted a groundbreaking for the Center of Excellence, a multi-use development and advanced manufacturing training center in West Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

City officials from Henderson and the College of Southern Nevada broke ground Monday on a manufacturing training center in west Henderson, a sign, they say, of economic development in the region.

The city of Henderson expects construction on the Center of Excellence, near Via Inspirada and Volunteer Boulevard at 2200 Via Inspirada, to be completed by the end of 2022. The 17,000 square-foot building will be leased by CSN for its advanced manufacturing training program. Other uses for the building include a public art gallery and the city’s economic development department.

“I’m so proud of the momentum that we’ve created here in west Henderson,” Mayor Debra March said at the groundbreaking. “It seems that every week or so now, we’re talking to new businesses who are interested in coming to the west Henderson area or new infrastructure that the city of Henderson is creating to serve these businesses and the residents in our community.”

The estimated $12 million development on Via Inspirada is just one of several large projects in the area. Haas Automation is building a manufacturing plant across the street from the Center of Excellence and a new police substation will open in the area. Meanwhile, the Raiders set up their headquarters and training facility nearby while Amazon opened a distribution center.

Most of the center’s construction costs, about $10 million, is covered through the city’s bond sale proceedings, Henderson’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism Derek Armstrong said. About $1.5 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds were also allocated to the project.

“I think if you would’ve looked (from the location) five years ago, you would’ve seen the airport, Levi’s and the M Resort,” Armstrong said. “I see this both as a tool to help support the employers that are here. But also this is something that employers are looking for when they’re wanting to come to Southern Nevada, is how can you help us provide that workforce.”

To provide that workforce, the College of Southern Nevada will operate state-of-the-art manufacturing training labs in the center, CSN President Federico Zaragoza said.

Advanced manufacturing involves more integrated systems and computers. The labs will offer programming education in topics like mechatronics, computer numerical control and programmable logical control. It expands on the college’s existing education in industrial maintenance.

“Maybe Haas has a new system that they’ve got to adopt or a job to fill,” Zaragoza said. “The pipeline will be from our center because we want to have to the same kind of setup and equipment that Haas is using. We’re always going to be at the industry standard. That’s why it’s the Center of Excellence. The investment from us is our commitment to have that world-class training environment.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.