2 victims of fires in North Las Vegas this month identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two people who died in separate North Las Vegas fires this month.

The first fatality occurred on Feb. 7 at an abandoned home at 2511 McCarran Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said. Crews were called to that fire about 4:45 a.m., but a body was found hours later inside the residence.

The coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the victim as 33-year-old Brian Wilson. His cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday.

At the time of the blaze, department spokesman Nino Galloway said the building had “multiple fires there in the last two months.” It was unclear Wednesday if the cause of the fire has been determined.

The second fire happened less than a week later in a mobile home on the 3200 block of Orr Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, the fire department has said. Investigators believe that blaze was caused by an electric space heater setting bedding on fire.

Diane Scott-Miles, 73, of North Las Vegas, died in that fire, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were also pending.

Scott-Miles was found dead in a bedroom in the home after the fire was put out, the department has said. The department previously said she was 74.

