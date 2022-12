Pamela Goynes-Brown took the ceremonial oath of office Wednesday afternoon.

North Las Vegas Mayor-elect, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, in council chambers at North Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas inaugurated the first Black mayor to serve in Nevada.

Pamela Goynes-Brown took the ceremonial oath of office Wednesday afternoon. She officially took over as North Las Vegas’ mayor on Dec. 1.

City Council members Isaac Barron and Scott Black also were sworn in.