North Las Vegas city manager’s salary bumped to $252K

North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden on Wednesday received a hefty pay raise and nearly three more years on the job.

Juden, who took over the position amid turmoil in the office last year, will make $252,000 annually in a contract that ends Jan. 9, 2022. After that, the contract could be extended on an annual basis.

“I’m excited for the continual opportunity to keep moving the city forward,” Juden said.

North Las Vegas Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg said Juden currently makes about $224,000. Last year, the City Council approved a two-year contract for Juden with an annual salary of $220,000, but Goldberg said annual reviews of contracts are standard.

Council members approved the pay raise unanimously.

“I think you have definitely demonstrated that your place is here,” Councilman Isaac Barron said.

During the meeting, Juden touted accomplishments in North Las Vegas as a team effort.

His new salary exceeds the base salaries of Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams and Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick, who make about $249,000 and $235,000, respectively. Clark County Manager Yolanda King’s annual salary is more than $281,000, the county said.

Those salaries, however, do not include additional compensation those leaders receive. North Las Vegas, Goldberg said, does not give bonuses. Juden also will receive a $500 monthly car allowance.

Juden took an unusual path to his influential position in North Las Vegas. He helped Mayor John Lee develop a plan to pull the city from the throes of the recession, Goldberg said.

Lee paid Juden about $126,000 for consulting services in advance of and during his campaign.

Juden parlayed his work with Lee into a job at City Hall, initially serving as the city’s chief of staff. In 2015, he was appointed to assistant city manager.

Early last year, disagreements with former city manager Qiong Liu boiled over and led to Juden being fired, rehired and eventually promoted as the city’s chief executive. Liu was fired amid allegations that she attempted to give herself a $30,000 retroactive raise.

