North Las Vegas official now working from out of state

North Las Vegas Assistant City Manager Delen Goldberg switched positions months ago and has since been working from out of state.

North Las Vegas Assistant City Manager Delen Goldberg (LinkedIn)

North Las Vegas Assistant City Manager Delen Goldberg switched positions months ago and has since been working from out of state.

City Manager Ryann Juden told the Review-Journal Thursday that Goldberg, who is currently the assistant to the chief of staff, has his full trust in her ability to work remotely.

He noted that she does not have a supervisor role, and that she’s one of multiple city consultants who work across the U.S.

Goldberg could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2016, North Las Vegas hired Goldberg, who has a background in journalism and last worked for Greenspun Media Group.

She climbed the ranks from city spokeswoman to chief of staff before being promoted to assistant city manager in 2020.

Juden said there’s nothing in city code that prevents her from working remotely, and that she has been able to “easily” perform her administrative duties.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent work-from-home model inspired the city to get creative in ways to recruit and maintain talent for certain positions that don’t have higher responsibilities, such as supervisors.

When Goldberg is needed in North Las Vegas, she travels there, and that the city hasn’t had “any problem at all” with the arrangement, Juden said.

Juden said he held two video conferences with Goldberg on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.