North Las Vegas police chief: Attorney’s treatment claim ‘unfounded’

Belinda Harris said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police threw her to the ground while she was monitoring protesters Saturday night.

North Las Vegas police released body camera footage from Saturday night’s protest on the Strip and called an attorney’s claim that she was thrown to the ground by officers “unfounded.”

Belinda Harris, a chief deputy public defender and candidate for judge in North Las Vegas, said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police threw her to the ground while she was monitoring protesters Saturday night and serving as a legal observer. In the post, Harris said she told officers she was a breast cancer survivor and had asked police “not to be so rough.”

Harris was among seven of the 15 legal observers working who were detained by police.

The arrests of legal observers prompted Gov. Steve Sisolak to call for an investigation, and the North Las Vegas Police Department vowed to review the body camera footage.

Video released Tuesday evening by the department showed Harris’ arrest. In an accompanying statement, North Las Vegas police Chief Pamela Ojeda said it proves the claim to be “unfounded.”

“We take allegations of improper conduct extremely seriously and a thorough investigation showed that our police officers acted professionally and courteously, as we train and our department requires,” she said. “The body worn camera footage contradicts all false claims of rough or rude treatment; in fact, it shows our officers treating the woman gently and respectfully.”

Officers can be seen in the video putting Harris in a zip tie after approaching her on the sidewalk. An officer walks her to a dirt median where she is seated among a line of others who were detained.

Harris complains later in the 10-minute video that the zip tie is too tight, and officers ask her to wait a moment for new zip ties. While replacing her zip ties an officer asks her to lift her elbows while her hands are restrained behind her back, at which time Harris tells officers she has breast cancer.

Harris stands with her elbows bent behind her for the next 45 seconds while officers replace her zip ties, after which an officer directs her to sit back down on the ground.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke Tuesday afternoon regarding the arrest of legal observers, arguing several of them had been “antagonizing” police.

