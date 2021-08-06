North Las Vegas woman, facing eviction, gets over $200K on GoFundMe

North Las Vegas resident Dasha Kelly created the campaign as a last-ditch effort to stay in her two-bedroom apartment with her three daughters, ages 5, 8 and 9.

(Getty Images)

A North Las Vegas woman, who was facing an eviction for missing two months of rent, raised more than $200,000 through a GoFundMe campaign seeking $2,000.

Dasha Kelly created the campaign as a last-ditch effort to stay in her two-bedroom apartment with her three daughters, ages 5, 8 and 9.

Her fundraising goal was $2,000 but after sharing her story with CNN earlier this week, thousands of strangers pitched in and she has now raised $227,265. Kelly did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Kelly, a former card dealer, lost her job during the pandemic. She told CNN that she worked temporary jobs, but it wasn’t enough to keep her current on rent, and her rental assistance application was still pending.

She told CNN she was relying on food stamps, unemployment benefits and $100 from selling her blood plasma. She also pawned her furniture to cover living expenses such as utilities.

A GoFundMe update posted by Kelly on Wednesday said that she plans to open a savings account of $5,000 for each of her three daughters “so that it can build until they are 18” and a “family rainy day fund” of $50,000. She also plans to donate the funds to a charity as well as help another family in need.

