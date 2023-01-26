NTSB releases detailed reports on crash that killed 9

The scene on Jan. 30, 2022, a day after nine people were killed after a motorist sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gary Dean Robinson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Authorities prepare to tow a vehicle on Jan. 30, 2022, after a crash the day before killed nine people in North Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana, light candles during a vigil on Feb. 5, 2022, following a vehicle caravan in memory of the seven Zacarias family members who died in a North Las Vegas crash on Jan. 29, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jessica Stingley, from left, LaShonda Warfield and LaTory Houston react as they talk about Tanaga Miller on Feb. 8, 2022, in North Las Vegas. Miller was a passenger in the Dodge Challenger that caused a crash in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29 that killed nine people, including Miller. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman speaks during a news conference at North Las Vegas City Hall on Jan. 31, 2022. He spoke about the agency's investigation into the crash that killed nine people. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man who drove over 100 mph through a North Las Vegas intersection last year had paid off two speeding tickets a month before causing a crash that killed nine people, including himself, according to a federal investigative report released Thursday.

The National Safety Board released investigative documents Thursday on the six-vehicle crash, including 318 pages of call logs, interviews, photos of mangled vehicles, driving records and a copy of Southern Nevada fire department’s standard procedure for mass casualties.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, ran a red light at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue while driving his Dodge Challenger 103 mph on Jan. 29, 2022. The speed limit on Commerce is 35 mph.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, both died. The Challenger slammed into a Toyota Sienna, killing seven people inside who were all from a single household.

Robinson’s autopsy and toxicology reports showed that he had high levels of cocaine and PCP in his system we well as some alcohol. He had 2,700 nanograms per milliliter of the cocaine byproduct Benzoylecgonine in his blood and 390 nanograms per milliliter of cocaine in his system, according to Clark County officials.

The victims in the family’s minivan were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Thursday’s reports showed Zacarias-Caldera, who was behind the wheel of the Sienna, was not under the influence of any substance, and was driving 43 mph on Cheyenne, which has a 50 mph speed limit.

The three other vehicles — a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, 2016 Hyundai Tucson and a 2021 Mercedes GLE 350 — were all driving under the speed limit through a green light.

Tiffani May was injured in the crash when her Ford Fusion was hit by the minivan. May was the only person hospitalized at the scene who survived the crash, but in an interview on Feb. 3 she told investigators she did not remember witnessing the crash.

“All I can remember is thinking that I was going to die if I stayed there,” she said, describing her car being pinned against a sign. “I just was hearing screams and cries and I didn’t know what else was going on. I just thought it was just me.”

May was on the phone with her husband while driving to pick up furniture from someone who lived three blocks from her home. The driver’s side of her Fusion was struck and her dog, Magic, was hiding under her seat.

May suffered severe bruising from her seatbelt, a fractured collar bone, a herniated disk in her neck and a week after the crash, she told investigators she was suffering from headaches and back pain.

North Las Vegas Fire Capt. Gary Polk told federal investigators that he was trying to figure out who needed medical attention or hospitalization, but most of the victims died at the scene.

“We actually didn’t have very many, of course, because we only had one that actually survived the event,” Polk said.

Three children had been ejected into the road, and a paramedic identified only as Poliku described the moments he found one child who was still awake.

“He was still crying and kind of grunting a little bit,” Poliku said. “He was prone and he had some — I remember he had bruising to his back and, like, some road rash as well. So, he was critical for sure, especially knowing that he was ejected from the vehicle.”

Robinson still had a pulse when first responders arrived, but he was not breathing and they ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

“It was decided to leave the person in place for investigation because it was going to be an extensive extrication to get him and there was obviously extensive amounts of trauma,” a fire chief identified only as Campbell told investigators.

North Las Vegas police said a total of 15 people were involved in the crash. Most vehicles ended up in a vacant lot at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The crash was the deadliest on a Nevada roadway since officials began keeping track in 1991.

NTSB said that the documents released Thursday would be used to determine the cause of the crash, but officials did not have an estimated date on when the final report would be available.

