Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system

Body camera footage from August 2021 shows Gary Dean Robinson arguing with a Las Vegas police officer during a traffic stop from behind the wheel of his Dodge Challenger near Summerlin. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Gary Dean Robinson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A family portrait shows, counterclockwise from upper left, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Adrian Zacarias and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, who were among the nine people who died in a crash on Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County autopsy report shows that Gary Robinson — the driver in a North Las Vegas crash that killed him and eight other people — had cocaine, alcohol and PCP in his system.

Police said Robinson, 59, had accelerated his Dodge Challenger to more than 100 mph before blowing through a red light and smashing into a minivan on Jan. 29 at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, and seven people in the minivan were killed.

The minivan occupants, who lived together, were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

At least four others were injured in the crash, which was the deadliest on a Nevada roadway since officials began keeping track in 1991.

The National Transportation Safety Board began investigating the crash soon after it occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

