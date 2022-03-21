66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2022 - 1:58 pm
Body camera footage from August 2021 shows Gary Dean Robinson arguing with a Las Vegas police o ...
Body camera footage from August 2021 shows Gary Dean Robinson arguing with a Las Vegas police officer during a traffic stop from behind the wheel of his Dodge Challenger near Summerlin. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Gary Dean Robinson (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Gary Dean Robinson (North Las Vegas Police Department)
A family portrait shows, counterclockwise from upper left, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel ...
A family portrait shows, counterclockwise from upper left, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Adrian Zacarias and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, who were among the nine people who died in a crash on Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County autopsy report shows that Gary Robinson — the driver in a North Las Vegas crash that killed him and eight other people — had cocaine, alcohol and PCP in his system.

Police said Robinson, 59, had accelerated his Dodge Challenger to more than 100 mph before blowing through a red light and smashing into a minivan on Jan. 29 at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, and seven people in the minivan were killed.

The minivan occupants, who lived together, were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

At least four others were injured in the crash, which was the deadliest on a Nevada roadway since officials began keeping track in 1991.

The National Transportation Safety Board began investigating the crash soon after it occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
3
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
4
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Golden Knights’ next opponent
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Golden Knights’ next opponent
5
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST