Scott Black and Anita Wood appear headed to runoff in NLV Ward 3

North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Anita Wood and businessman Scott Black will likely meet in another election as they were top two vote-getters during Tuesday night’s primary election to represent Ward 3.

As of 10:15 p.m., Black was leading with 33.43 percent, narrowly edging Wood’s 30.05 percent of the vote.

Any candidates with more than 50 percent of the primary vote are declared the winner; otherwise the top two advance to the June 13 general election.

“It’s encouraging, and I think the early voting results will hold out, because I had a lot of supporters head to the polls today,” said Black, who was endorsed by Mayor John Lee. Black was the only Republican in a race that included four Democrats.

“I’ve had an amazing experience knocking on doors, and I’ve been encouraged by the friendly reception from people who care about North Las Vegas as much as I do,” Black said. “Through June, I’ll keep making those connections by covering a lot of ground and knocking on a lot more doors.”

Shortly after results for early voting and mail-in ballots were posted, Wood acknowledged that she expected a runoff election in June, given the crowded field running in Ward 3.

“So far, it’s pretty much what we’ve been expecting, but we’re pretty happy overall with the results,” said Wood, 53, who is seeking a third consecutive term.

Retired North Las Vegas police lieutenant Wilson “Will” Crespo had 20.61 percent, followed by former Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins with 11.3 percent and 4.61 percent for Ender Austin III, a youth pastor at Bethesda Church of God in Christ.

Wood was excited to be on track to finish in the narrowed field.

“Over the next few months, we’re going to work on getting our message out, unifying the Democratic core in Ward 3 and really push my experience and background,” Wood said. “It was tough to do that with five people in the race, so I’m eager that we’re down to two people so that the voters can see who they’re voting for.”

Wood, a housewife, said she would spend her final term focusing on economic growth, eliminate the city’s problem with squatters and continue the Junior Leadership program with local high schools.

If elected, Black, the 46-year-old owner of the graphic design company LogoZoo, has said he wants to attract companies to North Las Vegas, create “good-paying jobs” and increase public safety.

Headed into the primary election, Wood collected more money than her four challengers, with $51,020 raised in 2016 and another $75,720 between Jan. 1 and March 30, according to records filed with the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

In comparison, Black only started raising money this year and reported $55,726 through March 30.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.