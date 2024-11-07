59°F
Northwest valley orchard to host Christmas tree sale later this month

Gilcrease Orchard director Mark Ruben takes Elaine Wynn Elementary second-graders on a covered- ...
Gilcrease Orchard director Mark Ruben takes Elaine Wynn Elementary second-graders on a covered-wagon tour around the orchard, located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
November 6, 2024 - 4:39 pm
November 6, 2024 - 4:39 pm
 

A northwest valley orchard is hosting a Christmas tree sale at the end of the month.

Gilcrease Orchard, located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way, is selling Christmas trees on Nov. 29 and 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

The orchard said in an Instagram post that it is charging $12 per foot for trees up to 10 feet, and $15 per foot for trees taller than 10 feet.

Pancakes, bacon and scrambled eggs with apple cider syrup will also be served to guests buying trees, the orchard said.

