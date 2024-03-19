62°F
Not aliens: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket visible from Vegas’ night sky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 8:50 pm
 
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over Las Vegas on Monday, March 18, 2024. (Mick Akers/La ...
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over Las Vegas on Monday, March 18, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you saw a strange beam of light in the night sky tonight, rest assured — aliens have not invaded.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched Starlink satellites into orbit around 7:30 p.m. Monday. It is the 10th time the rocket has taken flight this year from SpaceX’s Vandenberg Space Force Base north of Los Angeles, the company said on X.

Falcon 9 is the first rock ever created capable of reflight. Starlink is a satellite internet service that uses satellites that orbit the earth to provide broadband internet, according to the company’s website.

Las Vegans may have also seen a rocket launch from the base in September as part of the “Victus Nox” space mission. Falcon 9 also made headlines in Las Vegas in October 2022 when the rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites from the base.

