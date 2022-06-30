Popular airplane-watching spot to reopen Friday

The Sunset Road viewing area at Harry Reid International Airport will reopen on Friday after being closed for 26 months for the pandemic.

The viewing area at Harry Reid International Airport will reopen on Friday after being closed for 26 months.

Located just off the airport’s longest runways on Sunset Road just west of Eastern Avenue, the parking lot has been a popular place for airplane enthusiasts to watch operations at the airport.

The viewing area will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, said airport spokesman Joe Rachel. Starting Oct. 1 the winter hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Back in April, the Clark County Department of Aviation said it hoped to reopen the viewing area, which was closed in April 2020 because of the pandemic.

“This lot has long been a favorite spot for the community to view airplanes landing and taking off,” states a news release. “From families making memories to aviation photographers getting the perfect shot, the Clark County Department of Aviation is excited to welcome visitors once again.”

The department is responsible for the maintenance of the viewing area, which requires a significant investment of labor and resources. This includes the opening and closing of the lot, as well as regular security patrols to ensure the safety of its users.

Routine servicing of the lot, such as making sure the trashcans are not overflowing, is also required for operational safety. Trash has the potential to attract wildlife and loose debris poses a risk to aircraft.

Airport authorities want to remind users of ways they can help preserve the area:

— Properly dispose of any trash brought into the lot.

— Remain an appropriate distance from the airfield fence line.

— Be respectful of others also using the lot.

— Do not leave any vehicles unattended.

— Observe the listed hours of operation.

— Report any suspicious activity, build-up of trash or other concerning observations to the airport control center at 702-261-5125.

