Airplane-viewing site near McCarran to close temporarily

A popular area to watch airplanes land and depart near the border of McCarran International Airport is set to close temporarily as COVID-19 concerns continue.

Planes taxi to the runway at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The viewing area located off Sunset Road in Las Vegas. (McCarran International Airport Twitter)

The viewing area located off Sunset Road, just west of Eastern Avenue will close effective Wednesday, McCarran said in a social media post.

To conserve resources and encourage social distancing, the Sunset Viewing Area will be closed until further notice beginning Wednesday, April 1.

#StayHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/4v15Jeuvge — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) March 31, 2020

“To conserve resources and encourage social distancing, the Sunset Viewing Area will be closed until further notice beginning Wednesday, April 1,” McCarran’s tweet reads.

There’s no word on when plane-spotters will be able to return to get their jetliner kicks.

