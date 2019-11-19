Rain, storms with heavy mountain snows forecast for Las Vegas area

74°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2019 - 4:00 am
 
Updated November 19, 2019 - 2:56 pm

Winter is arriving in the Las Vegas region, and officials want people to be prepared for rain or snow.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley with a winter storm warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday for high elevations in the Sheep Range, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Mount Charleston, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall in the mountains could reach 10 to 20 inches in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. The heaviest snowfall will be above 7,500 feet. The snow level will drop to 6,100 feet by Wednesday night. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” stated the weather service warning. “Anyone hiking or engaging in other outdoor mountain recreation will be at risk of being trapped by the sudden change in weather.”

‘Pretty significant’

“The first shot of snow in the mountains will be pretty significant,” weather service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. “It will all start tonight and go into Wednesday morning and will begin to taper off later Wednesday into Thursday.”

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Tuesday that the first dose of snow in the mountains could bring crowds to the Mount Charleston area this week.

“Thankfully this is going to be mid-week, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing too much traffic, but it’s still going to attack people who are curious to see snow,” he said. “We just ask that people pay attention.”

In snowy weather, cars need to be outfitted with snow chains, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for the Lee and Kyle canyons, he said. Those heading up the mountain need to park completely off of the road or in a marked parking spot to avoid being towed or getting a ticket.

The roads need to be clear in case someone becomes stranded or injured on the mountain, he said.

“It’s a matter of safety,” Buratczuk said. “We need to get first responders up here.”

People should also make sure they have a full tank of gas, a fully charged cellphone, and carry blankets and snacks in case their car breaks down, he said. If the weather comes down hard, there will be troopers and signs warning drivers at the base of the mountain.

“All the basics that pretty much every where else in the country people know about, but things you don’t really think about here in Las Vegas,” he said.

Vehicles that get stuck or are unprepared for winter weather become a hindrance during the snow removal process. Anyone planning a trip to Mount Charleston is encouraged to check the NHP twitter page @nhpsoutherncomm, gomtcharleston.com or the Nevada Department of Transportation website for the latest updates on road conditions and chain/AWD requirements, the Highway Patrol said.

Rain in the valley

The storm could bring rain to the lower temperatures in the valley, but drivers should still exercise caution during rush hours, obey speed limits and increase braking time, Buratzcuk said.

Crash numbers triple whenever the valley sees a significant amount of rain, especially when it’s been dry for months, he said.

“Oil, other fluids from vehicles, dust, debris, everything’s been cooking on our roads for two months,” he said. “As soon as we get that first rain, everything’s going to raise to the surface, it’s going to become an ice skating rink.”

Before the storm really hits the valley, Tuesday will see partly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said. The high should reach 77, and winds will be 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday night, a 70 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms is likely after midnight. The overnight lows will be around 53, and southeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be cooler with a high of 59, a 90 percent chance of rain and southeast winds up to 10 mph.

The projected snow and rain has prompted a flash-flood watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and northeast Clark County.

In a 9 a.m. update Tuesday, the weather service said the best chance of rain will be in communities along the Nevada-Arizona-Utah lines, especially in Overton, Mesquite, St. George, Kingman and Lake Havasau City.

In its update, the weather service said “the best chances for heavy precipitation will be tonight through Wednesday, with showers lingering through Thursday, before dry weather returns Friday through the weekend.” However, the forecast stated “confidence is still very low on details such as rain/snow amounts, confidence overall is increasing for the potential for significant impacts associated with this system through Thursday and possibly Friday.”

Rainfall could flood secondary roads and other low areas, the weather service warned.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

