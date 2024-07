NV Energy reported a power outage impacting over 1,900 people in the southwest valley Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly 2,000 people were without power in the southwest valley Tuesday afternoon.

NV Energy reported an outage near the intersection of Pebble Road and Durango Drive around 4 p.m.

This cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.