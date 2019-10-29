Teens hit by vehicle while waiting for bus in southwest Las Vegas

Two teenage boys waiting for a school bus were hit by one of two vehicles involved in a crash in the southwest valley early Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police investigated after two teenage boys waiting for a school bus were hit by one of two vehicles involved in a crash at West Ford Avenue and Chieftain Street, near South Fort Apache Road on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash occurred about 6:20 a.m. at West Ford Avenue and Chieftain Street, near South Fort Apache Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed in a text.

The boys were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Traffic in the area will be restricted during the investigation, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.