Teens hit by vehicle while waiting for bus in southwest Las Vegas
Two teenage boys waiting for a school bus were hit by one of two vehicles involved in a crash in the southwest valley early Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police.
The crash occurred about 6:20 a.m. at West Ford Avenue and Chieftain Street, near South Fort Apache Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed in a text.
The boys were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Traffic in the area will be restricted during the investigation, Gordon said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
