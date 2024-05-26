91°F
Woman dies after crash on 215 Beltway

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2024 - 7:25 am
 
Updated May 26, 2024 - 1:33 pm

Nevada State Police said a woman died Sunday morning in a crash in the southwest valley.

Around 4 a.m., two vehicles crashed on the 215 Beltway eastbound near Jones Boulevard, police said.

Three people were taken an area hospital after the crash. One woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, and two others were taken to the hospital for minor and non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The Rainbow Boulevard on-ramp and the 215 eastbound at Rainbow were closed for investigation for several hours, but reopened late Sunday morning.

