Woman dies after crash on 215 Beltway, roads closed
Nevada State Police said a woman died Sunday morning in a crash in the southwest valley.
Nevada State Police said a woman died Sunday morning in a crash in the southwest valley.
Around 4 a.m., two vehicles crashed on the 215 Beltway eastbound near Jones Boulevard, police said.
Three people were taken an area hospital after the crash. One woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, and two others were taken to the hospital for minor and non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Rainbow Boulevard on-ramp and the 215 eastbound at Rainbow are closed for investigation. Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.