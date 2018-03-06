Donut Mania, Giordano’s open on west side of Las Vegas

Summerlin residents have new options for doughnuts and pizza: Donut Mania and Giordano’s.

Deepdish pizza from Giordanos. (Giordanos)

Donut Mania (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summerlin residents have new options for doughnuts and pizza.

Donut Mania

The Las Vegas Valley’s fourth Donut Mania opened in mid-February at 1930 Village Center Circle.

Donut Mania owner Brett Raymer became a reality-TV star for his Animal Planet show “Tanked” with Wayde King, his partner in Las Vegas-based Acrylic Tank Manufacturing. The show highlights elaborate fish tanks they’ve created, and it was an aquarium that led Raymer to doughnuts. A self-confessed lifelong lover of sweets, he had done an aquarium for a local doughnut company.

“I wanted to get into the doughnut business,” Raymer said. He talked to the doughnut company’s owners, but they weren’t ready to franchise. Not long after, he sampled doughnuts at an event and was impressed — and this time, the owner was open to a partner. Eight months ago, Donut Mania had two shops; now, in addition to having four stores, it’s in five Fabulous Freddy’s locations. Raymer said they’re working on a fifth Donut Mania and hope to open 10 more across the valley in the next three years.

Donut Mania offers the usual options, but also such offbeat varieties as Oreo cheesecake, cherry cheesecake, Key lime pie, Black Forest and the Nevadan, which is filled with Bavarian cream and has maple and coconut on top. Raymer said his favorite is the Samoa, “our version of the Girl Scout Samoa cookie.”

Hours are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily; call 702-538-7240 or visit donutmanialv.com.

Giordano’s

The second valley location for Chicago-based Giordano’s, which was founded in 1974 and opened in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in late 2016, opened in December in Boca Park. The company lays claim to “World Famous Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza,” with each double-crust pie sauced with tomatoes grown in Mendocino County, California, and topped with mozzarella from Wisconsin.

Signature pizzas are the Chicago Classic, with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onions; bacon barbecue chicken; and Super Veggie, with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives and spinach.

Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Call 702-342-0721 or visit giordanos.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.