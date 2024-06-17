Team finds ‘mysterious monolith’ on trail outside Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police say members of its Search and Rescue Team found a “mysterious monolith” on a trail outside of the valley over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police Department says members of its Search and Rescue Team found a “mysterious monolith” on a trail outside of the valley over the weekend.

According to police, the LVMPD team found the item near the Gass Peak trail, which is located north of the Las Vegas Valley.

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH! We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!

Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. pic.twitter.com/YRsvhJIU5M — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 17, 2024

In December 2020, a similar monolith was found standing under the Fremont Street Experience canopy in downtown Las Vegas.