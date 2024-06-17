92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Team finds ‘mysterious monolith’ on trail outside Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police say members of its Search and Rescue Team found a "mysterious monolith" on a t ...
Las Vegas police say members of its Search and Rescue Team found a "mysterious monolith" on a trail outside of the valley over the weekend. (Courtesy LVMPD)
More Stories
Steve Wynn, then-CEO of Wynn Resorts, delivers the keynote address at Colliers International An ...
Appeals court rejects bid to revive charges against Steve Wynn
A Las Vegas jury has awarded $3 billion to eight plaintiffs who sued the locally bottled Real W ...
Las Vegas jury delivers $3B award in bottled water lawsuit
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet ...
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential c ...
AOC to stump for Biden in Las Vegas on Thursday
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 11:47 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department says members of its Search and Rescue Team found a “mysterious monolith” on a trail outside of the valley over the weekend.

According to police, the LVMPD team found the item near the Gass Peak trail, which is located north of the Las Vegas Valley.

In December 2020, a similar monolith was found standing under the Fremont Street Experience canopy in downtown Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet ...
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the council comes as Israel faces pivotal decisions in the war in Gaza, including a proposed cease-fire.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Memorial Day weekend at Lake Mead – PHOTOS
recommend 2
Park renamed to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer — PHOTOS
recommend 3
How to protect your Las Vegas home from extreme heat
recommend 4
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash
recommend 5
‘It’s like a battlefield’: 15 boats burned in Lake Mead Boat Harbor fire
recommend 6
Las Vegas house fire: People seen running from flames