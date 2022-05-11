Eataly to open new fine-dining restaurant this month

Located in bustling Eataly , the enormous food and drink marketplace in Park MGM, the establishment will focus on a namesake Italian region — Tuscany.

Bistecca 'alla Fiorentina (grilled porterhouse steak) is a menu highlight at Toscana Ristorante & Bar by Eataly. It is set to open May 18. (Eataly)

Toscana Ristorante & Bar by Eataly will serve ravioli Maremmani. (Eataly)

Dinner service at Toscana Ristorante & Bar by Eataly. (Eataly)

Next Wednesday, Las Vegas’ burgeoning Italian restaurant scene will grow again as upscale Toscana Ristorante & Bar opens its doors. Located in bustling Eataly, the enormous food and drink marketplace in Park MGM, the establishment will focus on a namesake Italian region — Tuscany — one that’s a favorite of many diners and travelers.

Surrounded by decor designed to evoke Tuscany’s verdant, park-like landscape, the restaurant’s kitchen features an open woodfire grill where regional classics like bistecca ’alla Fiorentina (grilled porterhouse steak) are deftly prepared.

“What we’re really excited about is being able to transport people from Las Vegas into not just Italy, but a very specific region of Italy that is extremely well celebrated and has a lot to offer that maybe not everyone has seen before,” said Alex Saper, business partner Eataly USA.

Other famed Tuscan dishes to be served at the 94-seat eatery include ribollita, a flavorful bean stew and ravioli Maremmani, ricotta- and spinach-stuffed pasta squares topped with Così Com’è-brand pomodoro sauce.

The restaurant’s wine cellar holds 450 Italian varietals by the bottle, and over 30 wines can be poured by the glass. The bar offers an extensive collection of spirits from fiery grappas to complex amaros.

The dessert selection will include house-made gelato served tableside with toppings like deluxe Fabbri cherries and flourless chocolate crumble. And to wrap everything up nicely, every meal ends with cantucci, traditional Tuscan almond cookies.

Toscana Ristorante & Bar by Eataly will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner service starting May 18.

