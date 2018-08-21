Las Vegas Strip casino welcomes new dolphin calf

The newest addition at The Mirage is making quite the splash.

Sofi swims with her newborn calf at The Mirage in Las Vegas. (The Mirage)

Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat welcomed a female bottlenose dolphin calf at 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 11.

“The new calf is a welcome addition to our family and will serve as an adorable educational ambassador,” David Blasko, director of animal care at The Mirage, said in a press release. “We invite guests to see the calf and discover how our conservation efforts today will help preserve these beautiful animals in the wild for future generations to enjoy.”

The calf was born to first-time mother Sofi. The father, Kenobi, resides at the Georgia Aquarium.

Both mother and calf are in the habitat’s Birthing and Research pool and can be seen by the public during normal operating hours.

Animal care staff at The Mirage will monitor the newborn calf. Dolphin calves are very delicate in their first year of life, but staff at The Mirage said they remain “cautiously optimistic that they have a healthy new addition to their aquatic family.”

Last month, The Mirage celebrated the first birthday of Coco, who was born on July 17.

Plans for naming the newborn calf will be announced at a later date.

