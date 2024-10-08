‘Trop dust’: Air quality advisory issued for Tropicana demolition

The Clark County Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality dust advisory during the early hours of Wednesday, as the Tropicana casino-hotel implosion will “produce a cloud of ‘Trop dust.’”

The deconstruction of the Tropicana continues by GGG Demolition, Inc., in preparation for an implosion in October on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County officials have issued an air quality dust advisory during the early hours of Wednesday, as the Tropicana casino-hotel implosion will “produce a cloud of ‘Trop dust,’” according to a release.

The controlled demolition of the two former hotel towers of the Tropicana Las Vegas is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. and will last about 22 seconds.

“We expect the dust could hang around for a few hours, but it won’t likely last for 24 hours,” said Paul Fransioli, senior air quality specialist with the county’s Department of Air Quality and Environmental Management, in a release, adding that the dust cloud will dissipate as it moves eastward.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, dust is a form of particulate matter and can be inhaled, causing health problems.

Clark County said in a release that those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may “feel better staying indoors.” People who have medical conditions that make them sensitive to air pollution are encouraged to consult a physician.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.