11 injured on rainy Las Vegas commutes

Cars line up at the intersection of Warms Springs road and Eastern avenue during an early morning rain storm on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car drives through the intersection of Warms Springs road and Eastern avenue during an early morning rain storm on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man waits to cross Pecos road during an early morning rain storm on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least 11 people were injured, including one critically, Friday morning in a series of crashes across the rainy Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas police responded around 5 a.m. to East Warm Springs Road and South Spencer Street after a vehicle crashed into a wall, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person inside the vehicle was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Metro wrote.

Since that crash, Metro traffic logs indicate another five injury crashes were reported from South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway to the airport connector off Paradise Road.

National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Friday morning through 10:15 a.m. for the entire valley, citing heavy rain and “nuisance flooding.” Radar posted on the weather service’s Twitter account showed a long band of rain clouds, with the heaviest storms in Henderson and Mount Charleston.

Other police departments, including Henderson and North Las Vegas police did not immediately provide their crash data Friday morning.

Nevada State Police’s online traffic log showed troopers responded to five injury crashes in the valley from 5:15 a.m. to 8:47 a.m. Three were on U.S. Highway 95 northbound.

