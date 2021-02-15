59°F
Traffic

13-mile backup reported on southbound I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2021 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated February 15, 2021 - 1:16 pm
(Regional Transportation Commission via Twitter)
Visitors to Las Vegas over Valentine’s Day weekend are translating into travel headaches on southbound Interstate 15 on Monday.

As of 1:04 p.m., a 13-mile backup was reported on the road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission Twitter account.

A crash near mile marker 1 also was reported.

Traffic volume was slow at the border during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but the volume has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

