17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15

Traffic volume on that stretch of road has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

(Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Visitors to Las Vegas over Valentine’s Day weekend are translating into travel headaches on southbound Interstate 15 on Monday.

As of 3:15 p.m., a 17-mile backup was reported on the road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission Twitter account.

A crash near mile marker 1 also was reported.

