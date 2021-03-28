75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2021 - 11:38 am
 
Updated March 28, 2021 - 12:44 pm
(Nevada Department of Transportation via FASTCam)
(Nevada Department of Transportation via FASTCam)

The attempt to exit Las Vegas to return to California began earlier Sunday.

A 17-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Twitter account.

The area is also a few weeks away from an $11 million project to repave a 16-mile stretch of I-15 southbound will begin in May, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What happens to your debt when you die?
What happens to your debt when you die?
2
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
3
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
4
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
5
Strip resorts landlord makes big bid for Australian casino operator
Strip resorts landlord makes big bid for Australian casino operator
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Lawmakers try again to decriminalize traffic offenses
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

Nevada lawmakers are making another attempt to decriminalize more minor traffic offenses with a bill that looks to have a better chance of passage this year than similar efforts in prior years.