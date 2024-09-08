2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in bar’s parking lot

Two people were killed Sunday morning in a Dotty’s parking lot in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Two people were killed Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in a Dotty’s parking lot in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman died around 4 a.m. when the man, driving a Toyota Corolla, struck a short wall while driving east on Sahara Avenue near Glen Avenue at a high speed.

The car continued into the parking lot of a Dotty’s at 3345 E. Sahara Avenue were it then struck the rear of a Cadillac XT6 that was leaving the Dotty’s lot, and struck a Nissan Altima that was parked and unoccupied.

The Toyota then came to a stop against a steel railing in front of the Dotty’s, police said.

Police said the 23-year-old man and 31-year-old woman in the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene. The rear passenger of the Corolla was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

Due to the driver’s death, his impairment could not be immediately determined, police said.

The two deaths mark the 104th and 105 traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.