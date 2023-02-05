53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Updated February 5, 2023 - 8:39 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two people died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to state troopers.

Nevada State Police responded to the crash at 2:41 a.m. on the northbound 215 Beltway near Town Center Drive, in the Summerlin area.

Police had received reports of a Cadillac traveling the wrong way, southbound in the northbound travel lanes on 215 and Charleston.

Police said the Cadillac was southbound, while a Chevy pickup was traveling north in the same lane. The two vehicles collided and spun counterclockwise, with the Chevy hitting a third vehicle.

The female driver of the Cadillac and the male driver of the Chevy both died at the scene. It was not clear if the driver of the Cadillac was impaired.

A female passenger in the Chevy was taken to a hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Both occupants of the third vehicle, a male driver and a female passenger, were also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Northbound traffic was diverted off of the 215 at Flamingo Road after the collision.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
4
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
5
Police probe fatal crash on 215 Beltway near Summerlin
Police probe fatal crash on 215 Beltway near Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police investigate body found in Summerlin
Police investigate body found in Summerlin
77-year-old man dies after car runs over him
77-year-old man dies after car runs over him
Las Vegas man killed in crash near Searchlight
Las Vegas man killed in crash near Searchlight
North Las Vegas school evacuated after science class incident
North Las Vegas school evacuated after science class incident
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm
Woman dies after crash in west Las Vegas
Woman dies after crash in west Las Vegas