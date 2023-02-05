2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin

The fatal wreck was at the northbound 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two people died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to state troopers.

Nevada State Police responded to the crash at 2:41 a.m. on the northbound 215 Beltway near Town Center Drive, in the Summerlin area.

Police had received reports of a Cadillac traveling the wrong way, southbound in the northbound travel lanes on 215 and Charleston.

Police said the Cadillac was southbound, while a Chevy pickup was traveling north in the same lane. The two vehicles collided and spun counterclockwise, with the Chevy hitting a third vehicle.

The female driver of the Cadillac and the male driver of the Chevy both died at the scene. It was not clear if the driver of the Cadillac was impaired.

A female passenger in the Chevy was taken to a hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Both occupants of the third vehicle, a male driver and a female passenger, were also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Northbound traffic was diverted off of the 215 at Flamingo Road after the collision.

