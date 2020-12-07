46°F
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on Jones near Rancho

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 6:20 am
 
A two-vehicle collision caused some road closures on North Jones Boulevard at North Rancho on M ...
A two-vehicle collision caused some road closures on North Jones Boulevard at North Rancho on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (RTC Fast camera)

A two-vehicle crash caused some traffic delays in north Las Vegas Monday morning.

The crash between a pickup and a sedan unfolded at the intersection of North Lones Boulevard and North Rancho Drive. The accident involved a pickup and a car and left debris on the roadway.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said there were no serious injuries. Crews were cleaning up debris at the crash scene as of 6 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said two lanes were blocked on Rancho. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

