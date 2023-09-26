91°F
Traffic

215 Beltway through the Centennial Bowl to close overnight Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 1:18 pm
 
The Centennial Bowl interchange, where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las V ...
The Centennial Bowl interchange, where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Clark County Route 215, also known as the 215 Beltway, will close both directions Thursday night through the Centennial Bowl in the northwest valley.

The portion of the route will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for road work, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Westbound and eastbound CC 215 will close between North Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway. There will be marked detours in place during the closure, NDOT said in a news release.

NDOT said the Centennial Bowl project is on track for “substantial completion” in December.

Construction on the project began in 2015. The project is slated for completion in early 2024, according to NDOT.

For more information on state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

