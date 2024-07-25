92°F
‘Pave-A-Thon’ begins near Strip, closing I-15 in Las Vegas

Traffic seen on Interstate 15 northbound near Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Truck fire ignites traffic chaos on Interstate 15 in California
Cakes charred after bakery truck catches fire on Las Vegas highway
Motorcyclist from San Diego killed in crash near Mesquite
Grand Prix traffic plan on track for August release; race infrastructure work to follow
July 25, 2024 - 12:35 pm
July 25, 2024 - 12:35 pm
 

Two straight weekends of major closures along a 6-mile portion of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor kicked off Friday night.

The two-part Pave-A-Thon operation along the freeway began with crews shutting down a stretch of I-15 northbound between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Paving operations between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo roads will wrap up at 5 a.m. Sunday, with the rest of the work zone set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Once the portion of I-15 northbound between Warm Springs and Hacienda Avenue reopens Monday, a four-lane configuration will be in place, replacing the three-lane setup, according to NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

After this weekend’s work is completed, another major closure of I-15 between Flamingo and Warm Springs will occur next weekend, this time on the southbound lanes.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

