‘Pave-A-Thon’ begins near Strip, closing I-15 in Las Vegas

Two straight weekends of major closures along a 6-mile portion of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor kicked off Friday night.

The two-part Pave-A-Thon operation along the freeway began with crews shutting down a stretch of I-15 northbound between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Paving operations between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo roads will wrap up at 5 a.m. Sunday, with the rest of the work zone set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Once the portion of I-15 northbound between Warm Springs and Hacienda Avenue reopens Monday, a four-lane configuration will be in place, replacing the three-lane setup, according to NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

After this weekend’s work is completed, another major closure of I-15 between Flamingo and Warm Springs will occur next weekend, this time on the southbound lanes.

