215 set for full weekend closure in Summerlin

Traffic moves on the 215 Beltway northbound near Flamingo Road on Sept. 7, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stretch of the 215 Beltway is scheduled for a full weekend around-the-clock closure next week, which will heavily impact commutes in the Summerlin area.

The closure of the 215 will occur Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue, for the construction of the Peace Way bridge over the beltway.

Plans call for a staggered closure of the 215, which will begin at 9 p.m. Dec. 13, with 215 northbound being closed, with associated lane closures leading up to Tropicana stretching as far south as Sunset Road.

Then at 9 p.m. Dec. 14 the southbound 215 lanes will close, with lane reductions leading up to Flamingo beginning at Town Center Drive.

Once both directions of the 215 are shut down, they will be closed until 5 a.m. Dec. 16.

During the closure crews will install girders over the freeway for the Peace Way Bridge. Signage is placed along the 215 to alert motorists of the coming closure.

Clark County recommends drivers use Fort Apache Road to access the 215 northbound at Flamingo Road and at Tropicana for southbound access.

The $19.8 million project will connect Peace Way at Fort Apache Road west of the beltway and Chessie Court east of the 215. The project also includes road rehabilitation on Peace Way between Hualapai Way and Cimarron Road, with other additions including a new traffic signal at Hualapai and Peace ways.

