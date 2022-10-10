24/7 HOV lane regulations set to change this month

The HOV lanes along portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 will be open to all motorists between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily beginning Oct. 24.

The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The 24/7 regulation of high occupancy lanes in Las Vegas is slated to change later this month.

As part of an 18-month pilot program, the HOV lanes along portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 will be open to all motorists between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily beginning Oct. 24, Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow announced Monday.

“The pilot hours of operation are one way NDOT has worked hard to listen to the public and find ways to improve the HOV lanes in Southern Nevada,” Swallow said. “These modified hours are based on data collected from cutting-edge traffic system technology, and we look forward to evaluating the effectiveness of this pilot over the next 18 months.”

Preliminary data collected from an HOV study showed traffic volumes on I-15 increase around 5 a.m. each day of the week and stay high until dipping between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly, Swallow noted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.