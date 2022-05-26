$305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project set to get underway

After years of talking about ground breaking for the $305 million Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange project is set for Tuesday.

An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday, February 18, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A news conference is planned for Tuesday morning at Allegiant Stadium, with various dignitaries set to attend including U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Steve Sisolak, and Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow.

The almost three-year project is estimated to be substantially completed at the end of 2024, with full project close out slated for mid-2025. Plans call for the Tropicana interchange to be completely rebuilt. The Tropicana bridge will be widened and raised four feet, with the flyover ramp from I-15 southbound above it being partially reconstructed and raised as well.

The project will be carried out in four main phases. The portions that will interrupt traffic the most won’t begin until later this summer.

Phase 1

This phase is planned to run from this summer through early 2023. It includes work on the Harmon channel drainage box, aimed at accommodating future I-15 widening. Lane impacts associated with this phase include Dean Martin Drive north of Tropicana and Tropicana between Dean Martin and Polaris Avenue.

Starting in July, there will also be work on I-15 to accommodate the addition of five new dynamic messaging signs. This includes lane restrictions on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes of the freeway at varying times.

High occupancy drop ramps going from I-15 northbound to Harmon Avenue and from Harmon to I-15 southbound will be constructed.

Phase 2

The second phase will run from early 2023 through fall 2023. This is when the start of the most impactful traffic interruptions will begin.

This includes demolishing the I-15 bridge over Tropicana and reconstructing the flyover ramp from I-15 southbound to Tropicana. The flyover will be closed for over one year.

Additionally, access to I-15 northbound from Tropicana will be eliminated for nine months as part of this phase.

Phase 3

Phase 3 continues the upgrades tied to the Tropicana and I-15 area, with the south side of the Tropicana bridge over Dean Martin and I-15 set for demolition. This is in anticipation of the reopening of the I-15, Tropicana flyover bridge.

Crews will also reconstruct the bridges over I-15, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

Phase 4

The final major phase of the project is planned to occur between summer 2024 and the end of 2024. It includes realigning Dean Martin at the Tropicana bridge and eliminating the traffic signal.

This will improve the north-south traffic flow between Harmon and the area south of the Tropicana bridge. This also will improve traffic flow to and from Allegiant Stadium.

Following the end of Phase 4, the major work will be complete, with just punch list items remaining to be completed, which will wrap up by mid 2025.

NDOT and its partners have been in regular contact with area stakeholders regarding the project. This will help ensure traffic flow is maintained, especially since the area is the gateway to the south Strip and major event centers Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. Two of the largest events in the state’s history are also planned to occur during the project, the Super Bowl in February 2024 and Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, planned to occur in November 2023 and 2024.

