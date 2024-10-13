89°F
55-year-old man killed in hit-and-run collision

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 
Updated October 13, 2024 - 1:34 pm

A 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in the west valley early Sunday morning while crossing the street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man was crossing Sahara Avenue near Valley View Boulevard around 4:41 a.m. outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian, sending him onto the roadway. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car continued driving east on Sahara. The driver has not yet been identified, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

