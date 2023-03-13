71°F
Traffic

All lanes reopened on Interstate 15 after tractor trailer flipped, causing major delays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 1:36 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2023 - 2:28 pm
Traffic was slow on Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue on Monday, March 13, 2023, after a tract ...
Traffic was slow on Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue on Monday, March 13, 2023, after a tractor trailer flipped over near Lake Mead Boulevard. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Interstate 15 northbound was a parking lot on Monday afternoon after a tractor trailer flipped over at Lake Mead Boulevard, but all lanes had reopened as of 2:20 p.m.

Traffic was initially backed up to at least Charleston Boulevard after truck rolled over around 10 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted.

“Major delays” was how the RTC described the situation. Three lanes had been initially closed.

The U.S. Highway 95 ramp to I-15 North ramp was also closed.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

