Arrest made in fatal July hit-and-run

A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in early July.

Kiyana Mote appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, a week after a no bail arrest warrant was issued, according to the Nevada State Police. She was remanded into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Mote was also given a $25,000 bail with special requirements upon release with her next court date set for August 27.

John Garay, 40, was killed as he was pumping gas into his Ford Explorer at the westbound 215 Beltway ramp to Interstate 15 north just after 2:10 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Investigators collected several car parts and paint chips from the suspected hit and run vehicle. Based on those car parts and paint chips, The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the suspected vehicle to be a red 2018-2020 Nissan Kicks, and asked the public for assistance.

The hit-and-run was one of two that morning in the Las Vegas Valley. The other occurred about 30 minutes later at North Hollywood Boulevard and East Charleston Boulevard, killing Ethan Velasquez, 19, and Julian Torres, 18.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said detectives are continuing to search for the driver of a white GMC pickup who fled the scene.

