Big I-15 traffic delays? Not this Memorial Day in Las Vegas
As of Monday evening, the normal backup from southwest Las Vegas to Primm showed traffic moving more than 70 mph, according to sigalert.com.
Interstate 15 traffic delays are minor and on the California side of the freeway this Memorial Day.
Most holiday travel days result in slow traffic and backups of up to 20 miles. Monday showed no major delays on the Nevada side.
In California, traffic headed toward Los Angeles slowed to about 35-40 mph for about 5 miles near Cima Road and then about 25-30 mph in the Baker area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
