Boulder Highway set to be ‘reimagined’ with $172M project in Henderson

Work on the first portion of the Reimagine Boulder Highway project is scheduled to kick off later this month.

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature improved lighting, reduced traffic lanes designated bus lanes and more along Boulder Highway on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature signalized mid-block crossings with hopes to lessen dangerous pedestrian crossings along Boulder Highway on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees join dignitaries after they break ground on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mayor Michelle Romero and others break ground on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants stay shaded as Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks while joined by other dignitaries before they break ground on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. speaks while joined by other dignitaries before they break ground on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks while joined by other dignitaries before they break ground on Reimagine Boulder Highway on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A golden shovel in the sand as Henderson dignitaries will break ground on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature designated bus lanes, adjacent bicycle tracks, improved shelters and more along Boulder Highway on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature signalized mid-block crossings, improved lighting, reduced traffic lanes designated bus lanes and more along Boulder Highway on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature designated bus lanes, adjacent bicycle tracks, improved shelters and more along Boulder Highway on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks while joined by other dignitaries before they break ground on Reimagine Boulder Highway on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature signalized mid-block crossings, improved lighting, reduced traffic lanes, designated bus lanes and more along Boulder Highway on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature signalized mid-block crossings, improved lighting, reduced traffic lanes designated bus lanes and more along Boulder Highway on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Work on the first portion of the Reimagine Boulder Highway project is scheduled to kick off later this month.

On Monday morning area dignitaries celebrated the planned start of the $172 million project occurring on a 7.5-mile stretch of the road through Henderson, with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Work will begin on Aug. 19 and take about three years to complete, as crews look to increase safety and efficiency of all road users on Boulder Highway.

Making a better Boulder Highway

“It was used as a highway for a very long time before our interchanges were here and it has been very unsafe for our residents,” Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said. “Twenty-five percent of all (traffic) fatalities in Henderson happen on Boulder Highway in this section and we need to change that.”

Between 2018 and 2022, 23 fatalities occurred on Henderson roads, with six of those on Boulder Highway, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation’s crash database.

Boulder Highway also boasts Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s third busiest bus route, so adding the center-run, dedicated transit lanes will increase the efficiency of the transportation service, while also removing potential conflicts with vehicles and buses from traditional bus stops.

The project will see portions of Boulder Highway that are now three lanes in each direction condensed to two lanes in each direction; bus service will be moved to the center of the road; dedicated bike lanes will be added along the side of the road; sidewalks will be widened. and signalized mid-block crossings will be added. Plans also call for adding more turn lanes along the stretch, to remove exiting traffic from mainline traffic.

Despite the loss of the one general purpose lane in each direction included in the project, Romero says traffic flow shouldn’t be affected, as traffic signal timing will be altered to maximize movement.

The Boulder Highway portion included in this initial project in Henderson is located between Wagon Wheel Drive and Tulip Falls Drive, near Gibson Road in Henderson.

As work occurs on the project during the day, portions of Boulder Highway that features three lanes in each direction will be reduced down to two lanes. Then overnight, generally between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the three lane stretches will be reduced to one lane. The portion of Boulder Highway that is two lanes in each direction in Henderson will be reduced to one lane as work occurs.

Officials hope the transportation improvements planned for the project not only improve safety but also spur redevelopment along Boulder Highway.

“Henderson has done a good job of that — just look at Water Street,” Rep. Dina Titus said following the groundbreaking event Monday. “A lot of these businesses are tourist oriented or service oriented, people going out to the lake for example. I think we’ll see more development along here as well as access to medical facilities and housing.”

Future Boulder Highway work

The other half of Boulder Highway travels through the city of Las Vegas’ and Clark County’s jurisdiction. The RTC, with support of the Nevada Department of Transportation, recently received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that would go toward a study and initial planning for upgrading the remaining segment of the road, according to RTC CEO MJ Maynard.

An interlocal agreement is being finalized between the RTC and NDOT for the RTC to lead the preliminary work. The procurement process to hire a consultant who will carry out an environmental study and preliminary engineering work is expected to take place over the next six months.

The preliminary work is expected to take two years to complete following the procurement process, meaning the remaining stretch of Boulder Highway will be a shovel-ready project, with environmental clearance and the ability to go after grants to fund the construction in about 2.5 years.

Once it reaches that point, Maynard said the hope is that the section of Boulder Highway will feature similar elements, including the center-run bus route. But the project specifications will be determined during the preliminary work.

“Center-run transit is much more efficient because it’s in its own dedicated lane,” Maynard said. “This will allow for improved transit service, safer transit service and a more reliable service. Where we can (across the remaining stretch, we will make that happen. We will be working closely with the city of Las Vegas and Clark County to make that a reality.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.