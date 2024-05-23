California power outage? It’s planned, so be ready for it

A planned 12-hour power outage next week in Baker, California, will knock out dining, gas station operations and the ability to charge electric vehicles.

A planned 12-hour power outage next week in Baker, California, will knock out dining, gas station operations and the ability to charge electric vehicles along 90 miles of Interstate 15.

Southern California Edison will be carrying out infrastructure reliability upgrades, leaving the area without power between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. May 30, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Motorists with plans to travel through the area between the affected hours are asked to plan accordingly. Best options to fill up, charge a vehicle or purchase food and beverages would be in Primm near the Nevada-California state line or in Barstow south of Baker.

NDOT will alert drivers of the planned outage via overhead signage in I-15 southbound toward state line.

