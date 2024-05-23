87°F
California power outage? It’s planned, so be ready for it

Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interst ...
Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interstate 15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm, Calif. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Robert Tully, 63, died Sunday, May 19, 2024, at University Medical Center after being criticall ...
Man dies after east valley car crash, 5 months after fatal shooting at same location
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
4 killed in crashes over the weekend in Southern Nevada
Vehicles pass through the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Village Walk Drive on Sunday ...
AI has these dangerous Las Vegas intersections in its sights
Traffic crush: EDC fans join Monday rush hour in Las Vegas
May 23, 2024 - 12:09 pm
May 23, 2024 - 12:09 pm
 

A planned 12-hour power outage next week in Baker, California, will knock out dining, gas station operations and the ability to charge electric vehicles along 90 miles of Interstate 15.

Southern California Edison will be carrying out infrastructure reliability upgrades, leaving the area without power between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. May 30, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Motorists with plans to travel through the area between the affected hours are asked to plan accordingly. Best options to fill up, charge a vehicle or purchase food and beverages would be in Primm near the Nevada-California state line or in Barstow south of Baker.

NDOT will alert drivers of the planned outage via overhead signage in I-15 southbound toward state line.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

