Commuters run into 12-mile backup exiting Las Vegas

Another Sunday afternoon brings another traffic jam to Southern Nevada.

Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California at 1:46 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Commuters were dealt the same traffic deal last Sunday, and Labor Day travelers endured a 22-mile backup.

