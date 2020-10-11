Commuters run into 12-mile backup exiting Las Vegas
Another Sunday afternoon brings another traffic jam to Southern Nevada.
Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California at 1:46 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
10/11/2020 1:46 PM
Heavy Traffic
I-15 South to California
12 Mile Back-up
Expect Long Delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 11, 2020
Commuters were dealt the same traffic deal last Sunday, and Labor Day travelers endured a 22-mile backup.
