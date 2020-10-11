89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Traffic

Commuters run into 12-mile backup exiting Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2020 - 2:02 pm
 

Another Sunday afternoon brings another traffic jam to Southern Nevada.

Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California at 1:46 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Commuters were dealt the same traffic deal last Sunday, and Labor Day travelers endured a 22-mile backup.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police investigate attack on the Strip
Police investigate attack on the Strip
2
Bill Foley wants Marc-Andre Fleury to stay with Golden Knights
Bill Foley wants Marc-Andre Fleury to stay with Golden Knights
3
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to implement metal detectors, restrict entry
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to implement metal detectors, restrict entry
4
Landlords, renters to face missed payments. Eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
Landlords, renters to face missed payments. Eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
5
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST