Traffic

Discounted Lyft rides available over holiday weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 2:29 pm
 
An autonomous Motional BMW 5 Series vehicle part of the Lyft program passes the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip. (Motional)
An autonomous Motional BMW 5 Series vehicle part of the Lyft program passes the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip. (Motional)

Ride hailing giant Lyft and the Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities are offering discounted rides for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Sunday, riders can get $5 off their Lyft ride by entering the discount code THANKSGIVING2022 in the payment tab of the Lyft app.

The code is good for one ride.

