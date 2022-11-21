Discounted Lyft rides available over holiday weekend
Ride hailing giant Lyft and the Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities are offering discounted rides for the Thanksgiving weekend.
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Sunday, riders can get $5 off their Lyft ride by entering the discount code THANKSGIVING2022 in the payment tab of the Lyft app.
The code is good for one ride.