Discounted Lyft rides available over holiday weekend

Ride hailing giant Lyft and the Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities are offering discounted rides for the Thanksgiving weekend.

An autonomous Motional BMW 5 Series vehicle part of the Lyft program passes the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip. (Motional)

Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Sunday, riders can get $5 off their Lyft ride by entering the discount code THANKSGIVING2022 in the payment tab of the Lyft app.

The code is good for one ride.