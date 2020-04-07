DUI suspected in 3-vehicle crash on US 95 in east Las Vegas

Traffic was backed up on U.S. Highway 95 in east Las Vegas Tuesday morning because of a three-vehicle crash that authorities said was caused by a motorist suspected of driving under the influence.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic was backed up on U.S. Highway 95 in east Las Vegas Tuesday morning because of a three-vehicle crash that authorities said was caused by a motorist suspected of driving under the influence.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued an alert for motorists regarding the crash, which happened at 6:30 a.m. in the southbound center lane of the highway at Flamingo Road. The Nevada Highway Patrol was at the scene and vehicles were observed being removed from the scene as authorities investigated.

Trooper Travis Smaka of the Highway Patrol said a motorist in a Ford Fusion that “was reported to be driving recklessly” was traveling at a high rate of speed at 6:24 a.m. when it struck both a Pontiac and a Volkswagen Jetta. The Fusion then flipped.

No injuries were reported.

“We did arrest the driver of the Ford Fusion for suspicion of driving under the influence,” Smaka said.

Motorists headed southbound on U.S. 95 should plan for delays, according to the RTC. Smaka said it could take at least a half an hour to clear the wreck.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.