Elderly driver found unresponsive after 3-vehicle crash west of Strip

An older adult was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car involved in a three-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Friday morning, police said.

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said at 9:07 a.m. officers were called to the 3700 block of Duneville Street, near Twain Avenue and Jones Boulevard, to the scene of a crash in which one of the vehicles involved smashed into a wall of a home.

OcampoGomez said the driver of the small white Toyota was “not awake and not responding.” He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital and his condition was unknown.

Police closed down Twain in both directions to investigate the crash. Further details were not immediately available regarding the other two vehicles involved.

