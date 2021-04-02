74°F
Traffic

Elderly driver found unresponsive after 3-vehicle crash west of Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2021 - 10:05 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Twain Avenue near Jones B ...
Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Twain Avenue near Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, April 2, 2021. An older adult was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a white Toyota. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
An older adult was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car involved in a three-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Friday morning, police said.

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said at 9:07 a.m. officers were called to the 3700 block of Duneville Street, near Twain Avenue and Jones Boulevard, to the scene of a crash in which one of the vehicles involved smashed into a wall of a home.

OcampoGomez said the driver of the small white Toyota was “not awake and not responding.” He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital and his condition was unknown.

Police closed down Twain in both directions to investigate the crash. Further details were not immediately available regarding the other two vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

