‘Excessive speed’ cited in crash that killed driver, injured passenger

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2022 - 7:07 am
 
Updated February 2, 2022 - 3:10 pm
Las Vegas police is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that was causing traffic delays at the ...
Las Vegas police is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that was causing traffic delays at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Glen Avenue on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A motorist was killed and his passenger suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning crash on Boulder Highway in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The motorist was driving at “excessive speed” in a 2010 Ford Focus when he veered off the road, hit a concrete median barrier, and then a concrete wall, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a news release.

First responders, who were summoned shortly after 6 a.m., found the car overturned, police said.

The driver died at the scene, near Karen Road, while the 35-year-old woman accompanying him was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the driver.

This was the 12th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

