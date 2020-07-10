Expect overnight lane closures on 215 Beltway next week

The 215 Beltway will be limited to one lane overnight between southbound Tropicana Avenue and Charleston Boulevard next week.

The 215 Beltway will be limited to one lane overnight between southbound Tropicana Avenue and Charleston Boulevard next week. Lanes will be closed nightly on Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Closures are necessary for crews to continue working on a widening project that will add a fourth lane on each side of the highway.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for this project, which is expected to be finished in February 2021.

The southbound 215 Beltway had lanes added in segments within the last year, extending from the Interstate 15 interchange to Decatur Boulevard to Tropicana Avenue.

